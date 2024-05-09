New Lancia Delta will be “the car everyone dreams of”

The next generation of the Lancia Delta is eagerly awaited by fans of the brand, who dream of reliving the emotions that only this legendary car has been able to give. However, not everyone is convinced that the new Delta will live up to its myth. There is a fear that the car manufacturer could distort the car, losing its sporty identity and its iconic design.

Will the next generation of the Lancia Delta also come with an internal combustion engine?

Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano has sought to calm the fears of fans by assuring them that the new Delta will be a dream car. No revolutions, but an evolution that will respect the tradition of the original model. “It will be a muscular, geometric, and sporty car,” Napolitano said, revealing some concrete details about the design and performance.

The new Lancia Delta will be built on the versatile STLA Medium platform, which can accommodate electric, hybrid, gasoline, and diesel engines. However, for now, only an electric version is planned. The abrupt halt in the transition to electric cars is giving fans of the brand hope, as they still dream of a combustion engine version of the Delta. The STLA Medium platform, after all, would be perfect for this purpose, as it is multi-energy. The hope of many fans is that Lancia will listen to their desire.

According to authoritative sources, the new Lancia Delta is expected to debut in 2028, with a good chance of being produced in Italy. The Delta’s style, while remaining faithful to its ancestor, will be strongly influenced by the Lancia Pu+Ra concept, the manifesto of the brand’s new design language. Sculpted lines, innovative materials, and cutting-edge aerodynamic solutions will redefine the car’s aesthetics. The most intriguing hypothesis concerns the top-of-the-range HF version, which will arrive on the market a year after the “standard” version. This model could also mark Lancia’s return to the world of rallying, highlighting its glorious sporting origins.