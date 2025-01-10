New Lancia Roadster: a video shows what it would look like based on the BMW Z4

What if Lancia produced a new Roadster? Digital creator Ascariss Design has imagined what a future heir to the Lancia Fulvia could look like. Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011, the Lancia Flavia, based on the Chrysler 200, had a short life, with production ending in 2014 due to disappointing sales. The model failed to live up to the legacy of its predecessors, and furthermore, FCA never produced a right-hand drive version, thus excluding important markets like the United Kingdom. A completely new and more appealing interpretation of the Flavia has been imagined by digital artist Ascariss Design, who has presented a concept for a new Lancia Roadster that far exceeds expectations.

A video hypothesized the appearance of a possible new Lancia Roadster

This design study combines elements of the BMW Z4 and the new Lancia Ypsilon, reinterpreted under the Stellantis brand. However, considering Lancia‘s current challenges to remain competitive, it’s unlikely that the brand will get authorization to develop a convertible car in the near future.

The rendering of this new Lancia Roadster features a style inspired by the new Lancia Ypsilon, especially in the front, where upper and lower grilles stand out. Interesting is the choice of details derived from the hybrid version of the Ypsilon, rather than from the BEV or the all-electric HF version, the latter equipped with 240 horsepower of fully electric drive. This concept presents itself as an intriguing styling exercise, albeit far from Lancia‘s current production reality.

In fact, a new Lancia Roadster is not currently in the plans of the Italian car manufacturer, which after launching the new Lancia Ypsilon is preparing for the debut of the future flagship new Lancia Gamma, which will be presented next year. Subsequently, between the end of 2028 and early 2029, it will be the turn of a new Lancia Delta, perhaps the most anticipated car among those that Lancia will bring to market in the coming years. We are unlikely to see a new Roadster since it is an increasingly niche market segment with sales that would not justify its production.