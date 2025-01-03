New Lancia Delta: here’s how the next generation could look

The new Lancia Delta will be the third car of Lancia‘s new era under Stellantis leadership. Its arrival, as anticipated in recent days by CEO Luca Napolitano, might experience a slight delay with the official presentation at the beginning of 2029 instead of 2028, although it’s likely that the first official images of the anticipated model will leak well before that date.

A new hypothesis of what could be the design of the new Lancia Delta that we’ll see in early 2029

Meanwhile, on the web, digital creator Tommaso D’Amico has published a video on his YouTube channel offering his very personal interpretation of what a modern Lancia Delta could look like. It’s evident that the digital creator drew inspiration from previous generations of the legendary model to imagine this car, which we know will also have an HF version in the future, likely marking its return to the rally world.

The new Lancia Delta will be a compact sedan measuring between 4.4 and 4.5 meters in length. The platform chosen for this car should be the STLA Medium, although in recent weeks some rumors from France suggested that the car might opt for the STLA Small platform and be produced in Pomigliano, Italy.

The new Lancia Delta will therefore certainly be the flagship of Lancia‘s future range, which could then be enhanced in subsequent years by the arrival of other models, provided things go well with the new Ypsilon that debuted last year and with the new flagship Gamma that we’ll see debut during 2026.