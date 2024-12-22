Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Jeep: the new cars debuting in 2025

Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Jeep will certainly be protagonists in the automotive sector next year. These brands, all part of the Stellantis group, will bring very important innovations to the market next year with the aim of gaining valuable market share.

Here are the upcoming vehicles in 2025 for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Jeep

Regarding Alfa Romeo, 2025 will be the year of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the second generation of the famous model that should debut next spring, which we show here in a render by Alessandro Masera. We know this car will be built on the STLA Large platform and will be Stellantis’ first European vehicle to use this new architecture. Its production will take place at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, where the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will also find space from 2026.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be a decisive model for the brand’s future success as it aims to establish itself as Stellantis’ global premium brand. Fiat will also be very active in 2025. By the end of the year, we should see the debut of the new Fiat Multipla, the second car in the new Panda family that will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, will be produced in Kenitra, Morocco, and will arrive on the market in hybrid and 100 percent electric versions.

Compared to the Grande Panda, it will measure about 40 cm more and thus offer much more space for passengers and their luggage. A 7-seater version should also be available. Later, in November, the new hybrid Fiat 500 is expected to launch at Mirafiori. The model should bring new life to the factory, bringing production back to over 100,000 units per year.

Regarding Lancia, after the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon in 2024, production of the new Lancia Gamma should begin in Melfi by the end of next year, though its debut is expected only in 2026. However, we don’t rule out that the vehicle might already show itself with the first undisguised photos. In 2025, the brand will also bring the new Lancia Ypsilon HF to market.

Finally, regarding Jeep, as we reported in our recent article, in 2025 we will see three important debuts. There will be the presentation of the new Jeep Compass in hybrid and electric versions, the new Jeep Recon, and finally, we will see the debut of the updated version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Although it should be a difficult and transitional year for Stellantis, which will choose the new CEO of the automotive group by mid-2025, it seems it will still be very interesting and improve even more in 2026.