New Lancia Gamma: anticipation rises for the Made in Italy electric car

Lancia‘s new flagship model, the Lancia Gamma, will make its debut in 2026. The production of this vehicle will take place at the Melfi plant, which is undergoing modifications to accommodate the STLA Medium modular platform. This new model from Lancia will showcase stylistic elements similar to those in the Jeep Compass and various vehicles from Opel and DS.

The Lancia Gamma, an electric vehicle proudly Made in Italy, marks a new chapter for Lancia. This model is especially notable as it precedes the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon in February, which will come out of Vigo, Spain. Currently, details about the future Lancia flagship are limited. Lancia‘s executives have only confirmed its name and platform, emphasizing the significance of its design. The Ypsilon offers a glimpse into the design direction, which the Delta will also adopt.

Recent reports indicate that the Italian brand’s new flagship, approximately 4.7 meters in length, will not only revive the name of its predecessor but will also feature a two-volume fastback layout. The new Lancia Gamma will incorporate many design elements from the concept Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, as our digital simulations suggest. This includes the potential return of the Venetian theme, likely to appear in the rear glass and pillars.

The new Lancia Gamma will exclusively feature electric engines, distinguishing it from the new Lancia Ypsilon, which will offer internal combustion engines. Built on the STLA Medium platform, the Gamma is expected to deliver a range of up to 700 km in its most potent versions. An HF high-performance variant is likely in the works, similar to what is planned for the Ypsilon and the Delta, due in 2028. The coming months are set to bring significant updates about this vehicle, anticipated to be a major success in Europe.