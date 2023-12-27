New Lancia Delta Integrale envisioned in a new video

The upcoming Lancia Delta Integrale is set to be the high-performance version of the renowned Lancia model, officially confirmed for a market return in 2028 by the automaker itself. Recently, the famous designer, architect, and digital creator Tommaso D’Amico envisioned what this future model might look like. This special version, which historically triumphed in the World Rally Championship, has helped perpetuate a legend that is still alive today.

A new video showcases what could be the design of a future Lancia Delta Integrale

The original Delta Integrale, evolved from the Delta HF 4WD, made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 1987, featuring enhancements in exterior styling and mechanical aspects. According to the creator of this new Lancia Delta Integrale concept, the aim was to generally recreate the aesthetics of the famous model, including widened wheel arches and other distinctive design elements. A tribute to the historic model is evident in the four headlights, naturally equipped with LED lights and contemporary materials. The video also reveals a potential design for the new Lancia Delta Integrale’s interior, particularly highlighting the possible dashboard, enriched with a range of cutting-edge options and a sophisticated infotainment system.

The next Lancia Delta Integrale might become the flagship of a renewed Lancia range, which will see the arrival of the new Lancia Ypsilon in a few months, and the new Lancia Gamma flagship, scheduled for 2026 and set to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi from that year. Regarding the future Delta, slated for 2028, it is known to be exclusively electric and approximately 4.4 meters in length. The car will use the STLA Medium platform, while its production site is yet to be determined. There is hope, of course, that Italy will host its production. Thus, we look forward to discovering what other news will emerge about this anticipated vehicle from the Italian automaker in the coming months.