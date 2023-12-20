Jeep Compass: new features and prices for the 2024 Model Year

Jeep has launched the 2024 Model Year of the Compass, an SUV now featuring enhanced standard equipment and new connectivity solutions. The interior highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The design remains unchanged. Color options for the Jeep Compass include Colorado Red, Alpine White, Shade Blue, Solid Black, Graphite Grey, and Sting Grey.

Jeep Compass introduce the 2024 Model Year: here’s all the new features

The SUV is available with hybrid powertrains: e-Hybrid and 4xe plug-in hybrid. The e-Hybrid version offers full electric propulsion at startup, at low speeds, and during parking maneuvers, thanks to a 1.5-liter T4 130 HP gasoline engine coupled with a 48V Mild Hybrid system (20 HP electric motor), 7-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.

The Plug-in 4xe version features a 1.3-liter turbo gasoline engine with 130 or 180 HP, paired with a 60 HP electric unit, for a total output of 190 or 240 HP. This version allows an electric range of 52-53 km, with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The Jeep Compass MY24 is available in “Altitude”, “Summit”, “Overland”, and “Trailhawk” trims, the latter being specific for off-road driving. The standard equipment is comprehensive even in the base version, including full LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable mirrors, Adaptive Cruise Control, and passive entry/Keyless Go.

The “Summit” trim adds 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, glossy black exterior details, tinted windows, and leather interiors with ventilated seats. “Overland” offers 17-inch black alloy wheels and M+S tires, off-road bumpers, and increased ground clearance. The “Trailhawk” trim is distinguished by 17-inch black alloy wheels, a two-tone roof, tinted windows, specific exterior details, ventilated leather seats, and various underbody protections.

Jeep Compass can be further customized with three different packages: Safety Pack, Premium Pack, and Winter Pack. Prices start from 39,900 euros for the e-Hybrid Altitude version, up to 54,400 euros for the 4xe 240 HP Trailhawk version.