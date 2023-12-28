New Lancia Ypsilon: fourth teaser revealed with a nod to the past

The current Lancia Ypsilon is gearing up to make way for a completely revamped new generation, a product of Stellantis’ efforts. This renewal will soon be unveiled, specifically in February 2024 in Milan, and the Italo-French group is gradually revealing new details before its official presentation. Following the three teasers seen in recent days, Lancia has released a new image showing the rear of the vehicle.

New Lancia Ypsilon: the fourth teaser reveals the rear of the next-generation car

For Lancia, this marks the fourth official detail of the new Ypsilon. From the previews released so far, it appears the car will significantly depart from the current generation. Speaking of this new element, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano commented: “With this fourth image, we reveal the rear of the New Lancia Ypsilon, expressing the brand’s new design language, characterized by purity and radicalism. The round LED rear lights, inspired by the legendary Lancia Stratos, frame the Lancia logo in a perfect mix of purity and boldness, emphasized by the Ypsilon script.”

In the image, the rear of the vehicle is clearly distinguished by its iconic round LED lights that echo the sporty spirit of the Lancia Stratos, a historic model of the brand. Inside the lights, a horizontally placed stylized ‘Y’ is noticeable. The official reveal of the model is set for February 2024, featuring the New Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina, a fully electric vehicle produced in just 1,906 numbered and certified units.

In recent weeks, we’ve had the chance to see the New Lancia Ypsilon unveiled due to a theft in France. The thief, while fleeing in the new-generation vehicle, lost control and ended up in a canal. Yesterday, we published some images of the new Ypsilon undergoing road tests in Northern Italy. We are now waiting for further official news from the Italian car manufacturer.