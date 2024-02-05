New Lancia Fulvia Coupé: here’s what the future generation could look like

The new Lancia Fulvia Coupé might be among the models to join the Italian automaker’s lineup in the future. Rumors suggest this model could debut following the already announced vehicles, aimed at revitalizing the brand in Europe’s premium segment. Alongside the new Lancia Ypsilon, which has been showcased in official images and is set to be unveiled next week, the new Lancia Gamma is expected in 2026, followed by the new Lancia Delta in 2028.

Here’s a possible look of the new Lancia Fulvia Coupé

Regarding the new Lancia Fulvia Coupé, today we highlight a render shared on Instagram by designer and digital creator Mirko del Prete, also known as MDP Automotive, who has attempted to envision a future version of the model, should the Italian automaker under the Stellantis group decide to bring it back to the market.

It’s worth remembering that the Lancia Fulvia Coupé was a sports car produced by Lancia from 1965 to 1976. It is a two-door, four-seater version of the Fulvia sedan, distinguished by its lower and more streamlined line, designed by Piero Castagnero. The Fulvia Coupé achieved significant commercial and sporting success, winning the International Manufacturers’ Championship in 1972 with the 1.6 HF version, nicknamed “Fanalone” for its large front headlights. The Fulvia Coupé is known for its front-wheel drive, the narrow-angle V4 engine with twin overhead camshafts and water cooling, and disc brakes on all wheels.

Engine displacements ranged from 1216 to 1584 cc, with power outputs from 80 to 132 HP. The Fulvia Coupé was produced in three series, each with aesthetic and mechanical modifications. The first series, from 1965 to 1969, featured an externally opening bonnet, a wooden dashboard, and a four-speed gearbox. The second series, from 1970 to 1973, introduced an internally opening bonnet, a black plastic dashboard, and a five-speed gearbox. The third series, from 1973 to 1976, known as Fulvia 3, featured new alloy wheels, new bumpers, and new rear lights. The Fulvia Coupé is considered one of the most beautiful and representative cars of Italian design from the 60s and 70s and is highly sought after by collectors.

It remains to be seen whether there will indeed be room in Lancia’s range for a new Lancia Fulvia Coupé, a model that would certainly delight all fans of the Italian brand who hope to see their favorite brand once again play a leading role in the market with models that match the legacy of automotive history.