New Lancia Delta: everything changes, from launch date to platform

Although there are still several years before the new generation of Lancia Delta debuts on the market, this model continues to be discussed. It couldn’t be otherwise, considering we’re talking about a legendary vehicle. According to forecasts, it was supposed to arrive on the market in 2028, but the French magazine L’Argus reports that there could be delays due to a platform change.

Lancia Delta, the new generation will arrive later than expected

The new Lancia Delta was supposed to be built on the STLA Medium platform, but according to L’Argus, the base will change. Stellantis should instead use the STLA Small, which will underpin the Peugeot 208 arriving in 2026, the first on this platform.

This base was supposed to host only B-segment cars, but plans would have changed, and the STLA Small will also be used for C-segment cars. The choice would have been made due to the too high costs of the STLA Medium, which will be dedicated to SUVs and crossovers in the C-segment, like the higher-end Lancia Gamma.

Consequently, following this change, the new Lancia Delta will no longer arrive in 2028 as planned, but the following year, along with the new Peugeot 308 and Opel Astra. The Alfa Romeo Alfetta, heir to the Giulietta, should also join these, but the project has not yet been officially approved.

Most likely, the new Lancia Delta will arrive exclusively in the electric version, with power up to 245 horsepower and 500 km of range. With the change in Stellantis leadership, plans could be overhauled, and hybrid versions, supported by the STLA Small, could also be offered. Therefore, the HF version of the Delta will arrive in 2030, initially planned for 2029.