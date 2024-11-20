Stellantis to reveal STLA Small platform and first model in late 2025

Stellantis’ new STLA Small platform will arrive in about a year. This was confirmed by Carlos Tavares, CEO of the automotive group, who will hand over his position to a new CEO at the beginning of 2026. This platform has been designed primarily for the European market and can accommodate vehicles in segments A, B, and C, in both hybrid and electric configurations.

Stellantis announces the arrival of STLA Small platform

“I believe we will present the STLA Small platform most likely at the end of 2025 or early 2026, depending on the first car we will produce, which is now in preparation,” Tavares stated. “We are on track and delivering the platforms on schedule. Of course, when we talk about STLA Small, we’re talking about compact cars, most of which are intended for the European market, as you can imagine,” added the Stellantis CEO.

Zero-emission vehicles will be able to mount batteries with capacities between 37 kWh and 82 kWh, while engine power will start from 94 HP. Vehicles built on this platform will have a maximum length of 3.6 meters and 1.7 meters in width, and will replace the CMP platform used for Peugeot 208 and 2008 and Jeep Avenger, among others.

The STLA Small platform will be positioned above the Smart Car, used for cars like Citroen C3, Fiat Grande Panda, and Opel Frontera, and just below the STLA Medium and Large, which will be used for the first time in Europe for the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, arriving on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Finally, there’s the STLA Frame, designed primarily for large SUVs and pickup trucks.

According to latest rumors, the new Peugeot 208 will be the first car to sit on the new platform, although Tavares hasn’t confirmed this. Stellantis thus continues with its multi-energy platform strategy, although some manufacturers, like Renault, believe it’s wrong due to too many compromises.