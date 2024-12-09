Rumored Alfa Romeo Alfetta might ride on STLA Small platform with hybrid option

New Alfa Romeo Alfetta could be the chosen name for the Giulietta‘s successor that might enrich the Italian brand’s lineup in the future. Former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato has discussed this car on several occasions. Recently, the French magazine L’Argus also discussed this car, revealing some very interesting details.

Will the new Alfa Romeo Alfetta be based on the STLA Small platform and have a hybrid version?

According to the French magazine, which revealed a likely platform change for a series of cars including the new Lancia Delta, they stated that a potential new Alfa Romeo Alfetta, if approved, would undergo the same fate. In fact, these cars were supposed to adopt the STLA Medium platform, but apparently they will adopt the STLA Small platform, which can accommodate vehicles up to 4.5 meters in length. If the Alfetta project is approved by the new CEO Santo Ficili, the car will consequently use this platform with the possibility of having a hybrid version as well.

The STLA Small platform is designed to support EDM #1 and EDM #2 electric motors, developed by Emotors in Metz-Trémery under the names M2 and M3, with power outputs ranging from 70 to 180 kW (95 to 245 HP) at 400 V. The batteries, with capacities between 37 and 82 kWh, will offer a range of up to 500 km according to the WLTP cycle, exceeding the 410 km of the current Peugeot e-308. However, as mentioned, there could also be room for a hybrid version.

Finally, we note that aesthetically, the new Alfa Romeo Alfetta will be very different from the Alfa Romeo Giulietta that went out of production in 2020. The car will feature a coupe-sedan style with a truncated tail and an extremely aerodynamic profile, with many design elements similar to those we will see in the coming years with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio, as well as with the large SUV arriving in 2027.