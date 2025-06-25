New Jeep Renegade: here’s how the design will change

According to various rumors, 2027 could see the debut of the new generation Jeep Renegade, one of the most anticipated models by fans of the American brand. This is a crucial SUV for Jeep, which is counting on this model to strengthen sales globally in the coming years.

To know the precise launch date, we’ll have to wait for the announcement of Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, which CEO Antonio Filosa should present in the coming weeks. On that occasion, the innovations planned for each brand in the group will be revealed.

New Jeep Renegade: debut could happen in 2027, Hybrid and gasoline versions expected

Meanwhile, renders and theories about how the design of the future Renegade might change continue to circulate on the web. The latest proposal comes from Brazil, where renowned digital designer Kleber Silva, also known as KDesign, has imagined the look of the new SUV in a project shared on social media. The render clearly draws inspiration from the latest stylistic evolutions of the Jeep lineup, incorporating elements already seen on models like the Jeep Avenger, the new Compass, and the Cherokee.

An interpretation that could prove realistic, considering the stylistic direction the brand has taken in recent years. The platform on which the new Renegade will be developed remains to be confirmed, although many are betting on the STLA Small, intended for the group’s compact models.

What seems certain is that the new Jeep Renegade won’t be electric-only, as initially hypothesized. Hybrid versions will arrive in Europe, while traditional gasoline engines will remain available for the American market and other non-EU countries.