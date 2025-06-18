New Jeep Renegade: everything we know so far in June 2025

The next generation of Jeep Renegade is one of the most anticipated models among those that Stellantis could launch between now and 2030. At the moment, neither the official model name nor the exact debut date have been confirmed, but it’s now certain that the launch won’t happen before 2027. Additionally, unlike the current generation, the new Renegade will no longer be produced at the Melfi plant in Italy, as it’s not compatible with the STLA Medium platform planned for that factory.

New Jeep Renegade: expected for 2027, possible debut on STLA Small platform

For the new compact SUV, there are two hypotheses regarding the platform. The most likely is the adoption of STLA Small, intended for the group’s compact and urban models. More remote, but not excluded, is the possibility that the Smart Car platform will be used, already employed for Fiat Grande Panda, Citroën C3, C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, and the future Fiat Giga Panda and Fastback.

From a design perspective, the future Jeep Renegade will undergo an evident evolution compared to the current model. The dimensions will grow to create a more marked distance from the Jeep Avenger and approach, in terms of proportions, the new Jeep Compass. The style will maintain the brand’s identity, with squared forms and aesthetic details in line with the stylistic language seen on the brand’s most recent models, such as the new Compass and the Cherokee recently unveiled in the United States.

For the first time in its history, the new Renegade will also arrive in a fully electric version. However, considering the model’s global distribution, the range will include different engines based on destination markets: electric, hybrid, and gasoline options will almost certainly be planned. Diesel, on the other hand, seems destined to exit the scene, although definitive confirmation will only come at the presentation phase.

On the EV versions front, last year a rumor emerged that Jeep was evaluating a low-cost electric version of the new Renegade for the American market, with a starting price around $25,000. However, with Antonio Filosa‘s upcoming appointment as Stellantis‘ new CEO, it remains to be seen whether this project will be maintained in the group’s plans or undergo modifications.

Finally, regarding prices, beyond the possible entry-level version intended for the USA, it’s hypothesized that the new Jeep Renegade could position itself in an intermediate range between the Avenger and the new Compass, in line with the model’s current positioning within the Jeep lineup. Further details will be revealed as soon as Stellantis presents the new industrial plan under Filosa’s leadership, defining launch strategies for each group brand.