Antonio Filosa unveils Stellantis’ new leadership team on his first day as CEO

Antonio Filosa assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis today and presents the new Leadership Team, with immediate effect, leveraging the experience gained within the company at a global level.

“It is a great privilege for me to lead Stellantis, an international group with strong local roots,” Filosa declared. “We have extraordinary strengths: our people, our iconic brands, and the loyalty of millions of customers worldwide. They are what motivates us every day to reach new milestones.”

The appointments are part of the evolution process launched last February, with the objective of strengthening decision-making capacity at the regional level, leveraging the wealth of expertise developed in various areas of the world. Stellantis thus aims to consolidate the connection between the strength of its brands and the expectations of global customers.

Filosa emphasized that the new team represents the best of internal expertise, with leaders capable of putting people at the center, with deep knowledge of brands and markets and an entrepreneurial mindset that will be decisive for the company’s future. “Together we will continue to build Stellantis’ future, working in close collaboration with dealers, suppliers, partners, and communities. With this team, I am confident that we will be able to seize the challenges and opportunities of the new era that awaits us,” he added.

The new structure provides that Antonio Filosa maintains the position of CEO, with direct responsibility for North America and American brands. Doug Ostermann has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, with a focus on mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Jean-Philippe Imparato will lead Europe and will also assume responsibility for the Maserati brand. Emanuele Cappellano joins the Leadership Team as head of South America and Stellantis Pro One, the division dedicated to commercial vehicles. Philippe de Rovira will handle the Rest of the World and global financial management, while Davide Mele will lead Product Planning. Ned Curic will continue to oversee Product Development and Technology.

Among other key appointments, Sébastien Jacquet has been named head of Quality, Monica Genovese of Purchasing, and Scott Thiele will handle Supply Chain. Arnaud Deboeuf will continue to lead Manufacturing, Xavier Chéreau is confirmed as head of Human Resources and Sustainability, and Clara Ingen-Housz will lead Corporate Affairs and Communications.

These are joined by four figures who will report directly to the CEO: Ralph Gilles for Design, Olivier Francois for Marketing, Alison Jones for Parts, Services and Circular Economy, and Giorgio Fossati in the role of General Counsel. Richard Palmer will continue to serve as a strategic advisor for the company.

Finally, Filosa wanted to express his gratitude to Maxime Picat and Béatrice Foucher for their contribution to Stellantis over the years, wishing them the best for their future professional endeavors.