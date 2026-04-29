New Jeep Renegade expected with multi-energy lineup from 2027

The new Jeep Renegade could debut in Europe toward the end of 2027, with the South American launch expected during 2028. According to the latest rumors, the model would use a new Stellantis platform designed to ensure technical flexibility and cost control, with a lineup expected to include hybrid versions and a fully electric variant. The initial idea of a battery-only Renegade now appears to have been shelved in favor of a multi-energy approach, better suited to markets where EV demand still varies widely.

New Jeep Renegade could debut in Europe by late 2027

The dual launch schedule reflects the importance the model has gained in the two regions. In Europe, the Renegade will have to fit into a Jeep lineup that already includes the Avenger and Compass, finding its own space without overlapping with either model. In South America, where Jeep has built an especially strong reputation around ruggedness and versatility, the compact SUV remains a strategic product, and the generational change will need to preserve the features that supported sales volumes in the region.

In terms of styling, the new generation should retain the compact proportions, pronounced wheel arches and upright front end that made the current model recognizable, while updating the language with slimmer LED headlights, a reinterpreted grille and more contemporary surface treatment. Dimensions could grow slightly compared with the current version, with the aim of offering more cabin space and interior versatility without moving the model into a higher segment.

The availability of hybrid powertrains alongside the electric variant would respond to an increasingly clear market reality, especially outside Western Europe. In many regions, demand still favors accessible and practical models compatible with charging infrastructures that remain far from widespread. A lineup built around multiple powertrains would allow the Renegade to compete in very different markets without depending on the pace of EV adoption in each region.