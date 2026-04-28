Jeep Avenger gets a new look with a redesigned seven-slot grille

The seven-slot grille has been part of Jeep’s identity since 1945, when the CJ-2A launched the American brand’s series production of civilian vehicles. Since then, this front-end element has followed every stage of Jeep history, from the CJ family to the Wrangler and the most recent models, adapting its proportions and styling without losing recognition. It remains a visual signature that immediately identifies any vehicle in the range, regardless of market or segment.

With the new Avenger, spotted during testing in recent days, Jeep brings this distinctive feature into a more compact and clearly urban format. The brand’s most city-focused SUV reinterprets the seven slots through a contemporary graphic language, shaped around smaller proportions and a front end that must meet different dimensional constraints from those of a Wrangler or a Grand Cherokee. Even so, the reference is immediate, and the connection to Jeep tradition remains clear at first glance.

Jeep aims to bring its identity into the B-SUV segment as well, where competition is especially strong and design plays a decisive role in purchase decisions. In this context, the seven-slot grille works as an instant point of differentiation from rivals and as a bridge between the brand’s off-road heritage and an audience approaching Jeep for the first time, often with mostly urban mobility needs.

The Avenger can therefore maintain a direct link with the carmaker’s historical heritage while presenting itself as a city-focused product, without creating any conflict between the two dimensions. The next evolution of Jeep’s compact lineup could further strengthen this direction, with major styling updates compared with the current model on the market.