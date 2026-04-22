New Jeep Renegade could mark a dramatic shift

Rumors about the return of the Jeep Renegade continue to circulate with growing persistence, fueled by renders and digital reconstructions that try to imagine the look of the next generation of the brand’s compact SUV. Stellantis has not confirmed anything officially yet, but the most frequently mentioned timelines place a possible debut between late 2027 and the first half of 2028. The strategic plan that Antonio Filosa will present on May 21 during Investor Day could offer more precise clues about the model’s role inside the lineup.

New Jeep Renegade rumors point to a bolder design and aggressive pricing

The reconstructions seen so far all point to a deep redesign compared with the outgoing generation, while still preserving the brand’s key visual cues. The seven-slot grille and pronounced wheel arches should remain central design references, but Jeep would likely place them inside a cleaner design language with slimmer lighting, less boxy surfaces, and a more cohesive overall look in line with the direction the rest of the Jeep range has taken in recent years. According to the same theories, the rear would follow the same logic, with updated taillights and a presence that balances toughness with cleaner styling.

Price rumors suggest entry versions could start below €25,000, while electrified variants could carry a smaller price gap than the one that currently separates the different Avenger powertrains. Those numbers still need confirmation, but if they prove accurate, they would give the Renegade a very aggressive position in a segment where Chinese and Korean rivals are taking space away from traditional brands, especially by competing hard on the balance between equipment and price.

For now, detailed information on engines, platform, and production assignment remains unavailable. Filosa’s plan on May 21 could clarify part of the project, while the more technical details will likely take longer to emerge.