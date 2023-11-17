Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2024: the new version of the large SUV makes its debut

In addition to the new Wagoneer, 2024 marks the arrival of the innovative updated version of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, a masterpiece of the American brand that redefines the parameters of luxury and capability in the full-size SUV segment.

The newly announced model year in the United States represents excellence in terms of comfort, craftsmanship, and legendary off-road performance, positioning itself as an icon in the automotive market.

The 2024 Grand Wagoneer is equipped with the 517 horsepower Biturbo Hurricane I-6 engine and 678 Nm of maximum torque, establishing new standards of power and efficiency in its category. Compared to traditional V8 engines, this powertrain ensures improved efficiency by up to 15%, providing an exemplary combination of strength and sustainability. This model also stands out for its Obsidian package, available in the standard version and Series III, which includes Piano Black external inserts and 22-inch wheels with black accents.

In terms of design, the new model offers an elegant and refined exterior, reflecting authenticity and American craftsmanship. The interior, on the other hand, is a triumph of space and luxury, with unparalleled passenger volume and legroom in the second and third rows, as well as ample cargo capacity.

The onboard technology is cutting-edge, featuring the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, the head-up display, Surround View cameras with Night Vision, up to a 75-inch total screen surface, and the McIntosh Reference audio system. These elements, combined with the category-leading towing capacity, make the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer a vehicle without equal.

The lineup includes four trims: Base, Obsidian, Series III and Series III Obsidian. Each offers a unique experience, with various exterior color options such as Baltic Gray, Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, and others, as well as interior choices including Blue Agave, Global Black, and Sea Salt/black.

The vehicle promises a high-level driving experience thanks to the Quadra-Lift pneumatic suspensions, ensuring exceptional ground clearance and smooth driving, coupled with the Quadra-Drive II 4×4 system for unparalleled performance on any terrain. The 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is built on a high-strength steel frame, with a body-on-frame architecture maximizing torsional rigidity and ride comfort.

In terms of safety and driver assistance technologies, the 2024 model year includes over 140 standard and optional features, including devices such as adaptive cruise control, active driving assistance, road sign recognition, and much more.

Produced at the Warren plant in Michigan, the new American SUV from the Stellantis brand will arrive in Jeep dealerships in the last quarter of 2023. As for prices, Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2024 starts at $94,540 for the Base trim, up to $118,885 for the Series III Obsidian trim.