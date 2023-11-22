New Jeep Grand Cherokee is officially coming in 2028

Jeep plans to renew its range of electric vehicles by introducing numerous models, including the new Jeep Grand Cherokee scheduled for 2028. The popular SUV will feature both an internal combustion version and a fully electric version, aligning with the electrification strategy of the Stellantis group.

2028 is expected to mark the debut year for the new Jeep Grand Cherokee

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be based on the Stellantis STLA Large platform. The electric Grand Cherokee is anticipated to boast a sleek and aerodynamic body, with clean lines and harmonious proportions. The front end will be characterized by a closed grille and LED headlights in the style of the latest offerings from the American automaker.

Production of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will continue at the Stellantis plant in Detroit, similar to the current version. This is one of several anticipated updates to the lineup of the American automaker within the Stellantis group. It’s worth noting that the Jeep Wrangler will also be replaced by a fully electric version. The debut is also expected for the new Jeep Renegade and Compass, as well as the electric off-road Jeep Recon and the luxury SUV Wagoneer S, whose final name has not been announced yet.

Certainly, in the coming months, more information will emerge regarding the features of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will likely maintain a crucial role in Jeep’s lineup and will likely be marketed as an electric version in Europe as well.

“Driven by the success of our electrified 4xe line in North America and Europe, we are planning and developing the most capable and durable Jeep SUVs to date, aiming to become the first zero-emission SUV brand,” stated Christian Meunier, CEO of Jeep, emphasizing that the shift to electric vehicles does not mean a departure from the brand’s philosophy and values.