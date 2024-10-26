Jeep Compass ends 7-year reign as Brazil’s top midsize SUV

Bad news from Brazil for Jeep Compass. After 7 years, the popular vehicle from Stellantis’ American brand is no longer the leader in the mid-size SUV market in Brazil. The Jeep SUV had long maintained its leadership position in the mid-size SUV segment in Brazil, although it hasn’t been the overall best-seller for several months. However, as Fenabrave data shows, the Toyota Corolla Cross has recently overtaken the American SUV.

Jeep Compass is no longer the best-selling mid-size SUV in Brazil, surpassed by Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Corolla Cross now leads the mid-size SUV segment in October, with 3,113 registrations, compared to 2,445 for the Jeep Compass. This result puts Toyota’s vehicle ahead of its competitor in the annual total as well: the Corolla Cross has recorded 38,325 units sold since the beginning of the year, surpassing Jeep Compass‘s 37,764 registrations.

If this trend continues, it will be the first time since 2017 that the Jeep Compass won’t be the leader among mid-size SUVs. This tarnishes the model’s nearly perfect legacy. Launched in September 2016, the Compass led the mid-size SUV segment in subsequent years. It’s worth noting that in 2017 and 2018, it was also the best-selling SUV in the Brazilian market.

Obviously, the sales decline is influenced by the lack of updates, as the model hasn’t received a restyling for some time. Although the look hasn’t changed since its launch, this year the Jeep Compass in Brazil received an important mechanical update: the Hurricane engine. The more expensive combustion versions are now equipped with a 272 HP 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and features an all-wheel drive system. It’s worth mentioning that the Corolla has a slightly lower price, and this obviously has an impact as well. Not surprisingly, Jeep has decided to offer a discount on the list price starting this month.