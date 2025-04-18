New Jeep Compass: the camouflaged prototype has been spotted

This sighting, which occurred just weeks before its official debut, suggests that the final and crucial phase of development testing is in full swing.

New Jeep Compass: camouflaged model spotted in Italy

There was a recent sighting on Italian roads of the carefully camouflaged prototype of the all-new Jeep Compass. This sighting, which occurred during what appears to be the final and meticulous phase of development testing, unmistakably signals the imminent arrival of the long-awaited next-generation Jeep Compass.

Despite the camouflage, the overall silhouette of the prototype confirms the typical proportions of a Jeep SUV. However, a closer look reveals unprecedented and distinctive design details. Smaller overhangs and a squarer overall line give this new generation an aesthetic that appears decidedly more dynamic and racy than the current model. A stylistic evolution that promises to capture new looks.

One element that has not escaped the most attentive observers is the absence of the traditional exhaust tailpipe, an unmistakable clue that the spotted prototype is powered by an all-electric propulsion system. This observation aligns perfectly with the anticipations of Jeep, which has already confirmed the arrival of the new Compass in three powertrain variants: an efficient hybrid, a versatile plug-in hybrid, and an innovative full electric.

Crucially, the new Jeep Compass will rest on the modern and advanced STLA Medium architecture from Stellantis. This state-of-the-art platform represents a technological benchmark and will be shared with other successful models in the group, such as the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008, the Opel Grandland, and the all-new DS No. 8. In addition, this same architecture is also expected to be the basis for the future Citroën C5 Aircross and DS 7.

Production in Italy by the end of 2025 – production line in Canada suspended

The latest news confirms that the start of production of the new Jeep Compass in Italy is expected by the end of this year, with a debut on the European market expected soon after. Initially, a production line in Canada had also been planned for 2026, but this project appears to be currently on hold. The main reason for this postponement would be uncertainties related to possible import duties in the United States, factors that would have negatively affected plans to start production in North America.

Therefore, the wait is about to end. The official unveiling of this innovative model, as anticipated, is scheduled to take place in a very few days. We know for sure that the new Jeep Compass will see the light of day in the state-of-the-art Stellantis plant located in Melfi, Italy. This strategic manufacturing choice underscores the importance of the Italian site for the future of the Jeep brand.

The new Jeep Compass will therefore also look to the health of the planet, with its range of cutting-edge powertrains designed for a more sustainable future. It will in fact be available in both a hybrid version, which combines the efficiency of an electric motor with the power of a heat engine, and a 100 percent electric variant. The latter represents a major step for Jeep toward zero-emission mobility, offering a completely new and environmentally friendly driving experience.