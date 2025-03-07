New Jeep Compass: Stellantis shifts US plans, prioritizing gasoline engine model

Stellantis has decided to completely revise the roadmap for launching the new generation of Jeep Compass in the American market. According to the latest reports, the automotive company has reversed its production priorities, shifting focus from the initially planned electric model to a version with a traditional gasoline engine.

Stellantis group changes plans for new Jeep Compass in the United States

This reversal will lead to a further extension of inactivity at the Brampton plant in Canada. The facility, already idle since December 2023 after concluding production of Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, may not reopen before mid-2026, postponing by over six months the previously communicated timeline.

The change in strategy reflects the current difficulties in the North American electric vehicle market, where sales have not reached projected volumes. The initial enthusiasm for zero-emission mobility has slowed down, forcing several automakers to reconsider their electrification plans.

For the approximately 3,000 workers at the Canadian plant, this news represents a significant setback. Many employees, currently on unemployment benefits, were hoping to return to work by the end of 2025. With this additional delay, their economic situation becomes even more precarious.

Stellantis‘ decision highlights the growing tensions between ambitious decarbonization goals and commercial reality. The group, formed from the merger between FCA and PSA, now seems to be adopting a more cautious and gradual approach to the electric transition, prioritizing immediate profitability through traditional models that still represent the majority of sales.

This scaling back of electric ambitions is not isolated: several manufacturers are recalibrating their investments, balancing technological innovation with concrete market needs. In the specific case of the Compass, Stellantis appears to want to test the market with the gasoline model before committing to the riskier mass production of the electric variant.