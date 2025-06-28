New Jeep Comanche: what a modern revival might look like

In recent days, Stellantis has officially announced a leadership change, with Antonio Filosa officially taking Carlos Tavares’ place as CEO of the group, who resigned in December 2024. A transition that could have positive repercussions for many brands, including Jeep, considering Filosa’s direct connection with the American brand, of which he was CEO until recently. Under his guidance, Jeep aims to strengthen its identity with a new stylistic philosophy, showcasing a more robust design, squared lines, and a modern look designed to enhance off-road capabilities without sacrificing urban appeal.

New Jeep Comanche: digital render reignites dreams, but will remain just a hypothesis

This vision is already reflected in the first models of the new era, including the future electric off-roader Jeep Recon and the new electrified versions of Compass and Cherokee. Online, however, someone is already dreaming beyond. Among the most interesting proposals circulating is the render of the new Jeep Comanche, a digital reinterpretation by Digimods DESIGN.

Inspired by the historic Comanche produced between 1986 and 1992, this version imagined by the designer is based on the lines of the new Jeep Cherokee, transformed into a rugged mid-size pickup. The result is a vehicle with a muscular look, with sculpted proportions, raised stance, pronounced wheel arches, and robust wheels finished in matte black. The iconic seven-slot grille has been modernized with LED details, while the front features slim LED matrix headlights and a massive bumper, ready to tackle the most challenging terrain.

Despite the project’s appeal, the possibility of actually seeing a new Jeep Comanche in dealerships remains remote. Jeep already has the Gladiator in its lineup, which presides over the same mid-size pickup segment, making the arrival of such a similar model unlikely. For now, therefore, this evocative proposal remains confined to the world of virtual renders, fueling the dreams of brand enthusiasts.