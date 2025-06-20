Stellantis introduces new transmission for the upcoming electric Jeep Recon

The electric vehicle universe is about to welcome a new technological revolution. While most electric models have so far done without traditional transmissions thanks to the high and constant torque of electric motors, Stellantis reportedly filed an innovative patent just days ago for a three-speed transmission system, designed with a clear objective: to enhance off-road performance.

Jeep Recon to feature industry-first 3-speed electric transmission for off-road dominance

The automotive group has unveiled a project destined to redefine the driving experience on the most challenging terrains. Unlike other solutions introduced so far, designed more to offer a sporty or nostalgic feeling, the transmission patented by Stellantis aims for concrete functionality. The system, in fact, is designed to improve mobility on rough surfaces, natural obstacles and irregular terrain, just like in real off-road vehicles.

According to what is reported in the Stellantis patent, the transmission features three selectable modes: low gear, to exploit high torque and optimal control in the most demanding passages; direct ratio, for smooth and balanced driving in standard conditions; high gear, ideal for quickly tackling long stretches on roads or sand.

The transmission also supports different drive configurations (front, rear or all-wheel drive) and includes electronic differential locking, a feature inherited directly from traditional off-road vehicles.

The first model to benefit from this innovation will be the future Jeep Recon, a 100% electric SUV with off-road vocation, currently under development. Considered the first electric vehicle from Jeep designed expressly for off-roading, the Recon also represents a symbol of the change taking place in the segment.

Some industry analysts believe that the introduction of the transmission may mask poor optimization of motor control. In any case, Stellantis‘ move demonstrates a clear desire to bridge the gap between electric vehicles and the mechanical heritage of classic off-road vehicles. And so, will this transmission really manage to establish itself as a standard in battery-powered off-road vehicles?