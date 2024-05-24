New Jeep Cherokee to return in 2025: will it be produced in Italy?

The new Jeep Cherokee will return to the American automaker’s lineup after being discontinued in 2023. Its comeback in 2025 has been confirmed by Jeep’s CEO, Antonio Filosa, while speaking with Italian media. According to the latest rumors, the vehicle could be produced at the Stellantis Melfi plant in Italy. At the moment, this news has not been officially confirmed, and more certain details are expected to arrive soon.

The debut of the new Jeep Cherokee will take place in 2025, according to the brand’s CEO

Currently, it seems unlikely that the new Jeep Cherokee will be produced at the Italian plant in Melfi. The reason would be related to its platform, namely the STLA Large. In the coming years, this Stellantis plant is expected to produce only vehicles on the STLA Medium platform, including the new Lancia Gamma. For this reason, it is very difficult for the new Jeep Cherokee to be produced at Stellantis Melfi, as it would require a new production line and significant investments.

If the production of the model in Italy is confirmed, the plant that could host its production will be the one in Cassino, where the future generations of Stelvio and Giulia will be produced, which will be based on the same platform as the Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep Cherokee has always been a very popular model in the United States, so much so that the CEO stated that with the end of its production in 2023, the brand lost significant market share and profits. At the moment, it has not been specified whether the production of the model will also take place in the United States, one of the brand’s main markets. The brand’s goal in this market is to sell at least 1 million vehicles per year. However, it seems that we may have certain news shortly.