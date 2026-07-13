Jeep could expand its European lineup between 2028 and 2029 with a new B-SUV positioned just above the Avenger, without replacing the smaller model. Jeep has not officially announced the project, and the rendering published by Auto Express offers only one possible interpretation. However, early indications point to a roomier and more versatile vehicle aimed at customers who still want city-friendly dimensions. This positioning would allow Jeep to target buyers who find the Avenger too compact but do not want to move up to a larger SUV.

Jeep targets Toyota Yaris Cross and Ford Puma with new compact SUV

The model should use the multi-energy STLA One platform, which Stellantis introduced during its Investor Day and designed to support different powertrain options. The range could start with a new turbocharged engine and also include a full hybrid capable of cutting fuel consumption and emissions without requiring external charging. For the electric version, reports suggest a battery between 40 and 50 kWh and a claimed range of at least 400 km.

Jeep is also reportedly considering an all-wheel-drive version, possibly carrying the 4xe badge, which could help the model stand apart from the Toyota Yaris Cross, Ford Puma, Nissan Juke, and future Volkswagen ID.Cross. The vehicle would still focus mainly on road use, but the 4×4 system, short overhangs, and generous ground clearance could offer greater confidence in snow and better capability on dirt roads or mountain routes.

The rendering imagines a tall front end with slim lighting units and Jeep’s traditional seven-slot grille integrated into a body less extreme than the Wrangler or Recon. Dark protection around the bumpers, wheel arches, and lower body sections strengthens the SUV look and could also prove useful in everyday use. Large wheels and bright colors would bring the new model closer to the younger design direction already seen on the Avenger.

The cabin should offer more space for rear passengers, a more practical cargo area, and seats with greater configuration flexibility, all necessary to justify its position above the Avenger. The starting price should sit at around €30,000, with gasoline versions keeping the entry point lower and electric or 4xe models occupying the upper end of the range.