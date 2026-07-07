Jeep Wrangler Whitecap: the beach-inspired edition arrives in Japan

One hundred units, all destined for the Japanese market, with a price of 8,940,000 yen, equal to around 55,200 dollars at the current exchange rate. Jeep has launched the Wrangler Whitecap, a special edition based on the Unlimited Sahara that can be ordered from July 3, 2026, through the brand’s official Japanese dealer network. The edition targets customers who associate off-roading with outdoor life and spontaneous travel, and the name itself tells the story, recalling the white foam that forms on the crest of waves.

Jeep Wrangler Whitecap launches in Japan as a 100-unit special edition

Jeep translates the marine reference directly into the body color combination. The main shade is Hydro Blue, intense and bright, paired with a white front grille, roof, and rear pillars. The contrast between the two tones gives the Wrangler a brighter and more seasonal look without weakening its off-road character, making it recognizable both in urban settings and along coastal routes or dirt roads. Distinctive elements include the “1941” lettering on the sides, the “4 WHEEL DRIVE” badge at the rear, and a white hard cover with the Jeep logo on the spare wheel, all consistent with the edition’s color theme.

Five of the planned one hundred units will also include the TripTop, a roof tent developed exclusively by RV LAND for this edition and available only through a lottery at a price of 9,740,000 yen, equal to around 60,200 dollars. Once opened, the structure creates an elevated space with a panoramic view and does not require pegs in the ground, making it especially suitable for use on sand but also useful for camping or unplanned stops. The White Raptor finish, black-and-white fabric, and custom “Wrangler Whitecap” band integrate the tent into the overall look of the vehicle, avoiding the impression of an accessory added later.

From July 2 to August 31, the Wrangler Whitecap with TripTop will go on display at Pacific DRIVE-IN in Shonan, a location strongly linked to Japanese beach and outdoor culture. For visitors, it will offer the chance to see one of only five units equipped with the roof tent up close, in a setting that perfectly reflects the spirit behind this limited series.