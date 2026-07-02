The Jeep Avenger is moving closer to its debut in Brazil, and the first details about the local-market lineup are starting to emerge. The small SUV, already a key model in Europe, could arrive with a range designed specifically for Brazilian customers, combining familiar trims with a hybrid powertrain producing around 130 hp.

The latest clues come from the Instagram profile Placa dos Carros, which showed several names linked to Renavam, Brazil’s vehicle identification and registration system. The names that appeared were JEEP/AVENGER ALTITUDE HYB, JEEP/AVENGER LIMITED HYB and JEEP/AVENGER LONGITUDE HYB. If confirmed, these codes would suggest that the Brazilian Avenger will launch at least in Altitude, Limited and Longitude trims, already familiar to Jeep customers because Renegade uses the same names. That would make sense, as Avenger should sit below Renegade and become the new entry point into Jeep’s SUV range in the country.

Jeep Avenger heads to Brazil with three hybrid versions and 130-hp engine

The most interesting element remains the HYB suffix, which points to an electrified lineup from launch. It remains to be seen whether Jeep will also offer a combustion-only version alongside the hybrid models, or whether it will immediately focus on a fully hybrid range, more in line with market needs and Stellantis’ electrification strategy.

Jeep will assemble the Avenger at the Porto Real plant, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where Citroën currently builds the C3, Basalt and Aircross. All three models use the Smart Car platform, which should also provide the basis for the local Avenger.

That technical connection makes the 1.0-liter turbo flex T200 three-cylinder engine a credible option, as Stellantis already uses it on several South American models. In the hybrid configuration seen on the Fiat Pulse, Fiat Fastback, Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 2008, the engine works with a small 12-volt belt-driven motor-generator. It does not allow pure electric driving, but it supports the combustion engine during starts and acceleration, improving smoothness, fuel consumption and emissions. Total output should remain around 130 hp, with torque of around 20.4 kgfm, or about 200 Nm, paired with the CVT automatic transmission already used in Stellantis’ Brazilian range.

In terms of size, the Jeep Avenger will become the brand’s most compact SUV in Brazil. The European model measures 4.08 meters long, 1.77 meters wide and 1.53 meters tall, with a 2.55-meter wheelbase. That makes it around 22 centimeters shorter than the Renegade, but with a very similar wheelbase, which should still give it a reasonably spacious cabin. The trunk could also help it stand out, with a claimed capacity of up to 380 liters versus the Renegade’s 320 liters, a useful figure for an urban SUV that still needs to meet the daily needs of families and younger drivers.