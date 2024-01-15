Fiat 600e is now available in a new European market

Fiat once again confirms its pioneering role in sustainable urban mobility with the launch of the new Fiat 600e, which is now debuting in Austria. Compact in size (4.17 meters in length) and featuring five doors, the brand-new, fully electric Fiat vehicle emerges as an ideal solution for both city and off-road travel. The trunk volume is 360 liters, and the car boasts generous storage compartments inside, with a total volume of 15 liters.

The Fiat 600e debuts in Austria with prices starting at 36,000 euros

The front of the Fiat 600e showcases a bold design and features a chrome signature with the number 600. Its elegant and dynamic exterior is highlighted by LED main headlights and large wheels that measure up to 18 inches in diameter. Glossy black details and chrome accents underline the body line. A tribute to the Fiat 600e‘s country of origin is the Italian flag on the rear bumper.

The Fiat 600e is equipped with a 54 kWh battery and a maximum power of 115 kW (156 HP), enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9 seconds. Depending on the situation and desired driving style, drivers can choose between ECO, NORMAL, and SPORT driving modes. Its range according to WLTP is up to 409 kilometers, and in city traffic, it can even reach up to 604 kilometers. Advanced driver assistance systems allow for level 2 autonomous driving.

For its market launch in Austria in January 2024, the Fiat 600e will be available in two preconfigured versions (RED) at a retail price of 36,000 euros and La Prima at a retail price of 42,000 euros, each including VAT but excluding electric mobility incentives. It remains to be seen how Austrian Fiat customers will welcome this significant new arrival to the market.