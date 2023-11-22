New Fiat Topolino is now available for order in Germany

The new Fiat Topolino can now be ordered in Germany in a two-door closed version or as an open version, Fiat Topolino Dolcevita. The two-seater electric vehicle, falling under the category of four-wheeled light electric vehicles, reaches a maximum speed of 45 km/h. The new Fiat Topolino provides a convenient and safe alternative to two-wheelers for new drivers aged 14 and above.

To mark its market launch, Fiat is offering a particularly attractive leasing deal: the new Fiat Topolino is available for leasing at a monthly price of 49 euros. The purchase price is €9,890, including VAT. The entire ordering process will be conducted online. Updated information on delivery status is also available online. With the new Fiat Topolino, the Italian brand continues its mission to develop sustainable and accessible mobility for urban centers.

The new Fiat Topolino is exclusively electrically powered. The 5.4 kWh battery allows a range of up to 75 kilometers. Charging is possible with a standard 220-volt household outlet. The 45 km/h speed limit aligns with the current trend in many cities to introduce a speed limit of 30 km/h or even 20 km/h in certain areas, as seen in Frankfurt. Despite its compact size, the vehicle is ideal for urban centers, with a length of only 2.53 meters, making it more maneuverable than a conventional car and leveraging this advantage when searching for parking.

A structured range of models is another strength of the new Topolino. Two body variants are available: the two-door closed version or the open-top version without doors, as in the Dolcevita version. The color is always the same: the car generally comes in Verde Vita. The special retro design of the wheel and the interior aesthetics are the same for both body variants.

Inspired by popular e-commerce platforms, the ordering process for the new Fiat Topolino is significantly streamlined. Interested parties can configure their Fiat Topolino on the Fiat website with just a few clicks and place an order.

At the end of the ordering process, the customer can choose the payment method: bank transfer or leasing. The new Fiat Topolino can be delivered to the customer’s doorstep (within a 50 km radius of the delivery partner) or at a partner location as per the customer’s preference. For the first time, Fiat offers online order tracking. Customers can check the status of their small Fiat at any time from order to delivery.