New Fiat Panda: first patent images leak

The new Fiat Panda 2024/2025 will be officially unveiled next July. In the meantime, some images from a patent filed by Fiat in 2021 have surfaced online, which seem to be of the eagerly awaited model set to debut in 2024. While it has not been confirmed to be the new Fiat Panda, the similarities to what the model’s design is expected to be are striking. It’s worth noting that this car will be the twin of the Citroen e-C3, unveiled in October, and indeed, the vehicle in these images and the French model look very alike.

New Fiat Panda: patent images preview the design of the new generation

At this point, it cannot be confirmed whether the vehicle shown in these images is indeed the new Fiat Panda. However, it seems unlikely to be a concept, given details such as the presence of locks on the door handles. Other elements of the car, like the rearview mirrors, also appear to be close to the production design.

The new Fiat Panda will be built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform at the Kragujevac plant in Serbia. The car will also be produced in Kenitra, Morocco, for North Africa, and in Betim, Brazil, for Latin America, where it might have a different name. As evident from these photos, the vehicle will undergo a significant aesthetic change compared to the current generation, which will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano until at least the end of 2026.

The new Fiat Panda will be one of the first low-cost electric vehicles, with a starting price of around €21,000. The lineup will also include some hybrid versions, including an entry-level model expected to cost no more than €14,000. There might also be room for an even more affordable electric version priced under €20,000, which, with state incentives, could cost less than €10,000 in Italy. Certainly, more information on this anticipated model will leak in the coming weeks.