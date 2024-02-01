New Fiat Panda: new incentives could lower its price to just 7,000 euros in Italy

Today marks an important day for 2024 car incentives in Italy, with the government busy outlining the new directives for the Ecobonus. The main goal is to encourage the adoption of electric and low-emission vehicles, a crucial step toward more sustainable mobility. If predictions hold, the new incentive package will be operational in a couple of months, by the end of March. The implementation of the incentives aligns perfectly with the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, the latest renders of which recently gave us a glimpse of its final design. However, the car that might benefit the most is the new Fiat Panda.

With the new incentives, the new Fiat Panda could cost 7,000 euros in Italy

July 11th will mark the global debut of the new Panda, which will evolve into a B-SUV, adopting larger dimensions compared to the current model. Although information on the 2024 Panda is still very limited, it is confirmed that it will share many elements with the Citroen e-C3, officially unveiled last October. The French vehicle has a base price of about 24,000 euros, with a 200 km range variant expected around 20,000 euros. This price range should represent the starting point for the new Panda, positioning it as the most accessible electric option on the market.

Considering the application of incentives, the new Panda could become the most economical car on the Italian market. With the maximum application of the bonus, which we hope will be confirmed, the price could be reduced to a maximum of 13,750 euros, making the final cost of the B-SUV incredibly advantageous, about 7,000 euros.

It’s worth noting that the production of the next Panda will take place in the Kragujevac plant in Serbia and will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform. This platform represents a simplified version of the innovative CMP, which has been the basis for the production of both Italian and international city cars for years. The expected dimensions are around 4 meters in length, with a 44 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.