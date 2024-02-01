Here’s everything we know about the new Fiat Multipla 2025

Fiat has nicknamed its upcoming crossover the “New Fiat Multipla”, slated for launch by the end of next year, though the official name remains under wraps. Speculation continues that it might indeed adopt this moniker upon release. To date, Fiat has not unveiled any images, either as teasers or spy shots of a camouflaged prototype. Nonetheless, significant details about the car are available. This crossover, measuring around 4.3 meters, aims to simultaneously replace the Fiat Tipo and Fiat 500X in Fiat’s range by the specified date.

New Fiat Multipla: everything we know about the upcoming generation

The New Fiat Multipla will present itself as a square-shaped crossover, forming part of Fiat’s new car family initiated by the launch of the new Fiat Panda in 2024. These vehicles promise simplicity, necessity, affordability, square aesthetics, ample space, and minimalist interiors. The Fiat Centoventi concept will act as the aesthetic reference, positioning this car as a larger variant.

Fiat plans to base the New Fiat Multipla on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, sharing it with other models in the group, including the Citroen e-C3, the new Fiat Panda, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross, expected later this year. It will share numerous features with these vehicles, potentially offering a 7-seat configuration and both electric and hybrid variants. Fiat aims to price the electric version competitively, possibly below 25,000 euros, though exact details are pending.

Rumors suggest that the New Fiat Multipla will be manufactured at Stellantis’ Kenitra facility in Morocco, where the new Fiat Panda and Fiat Topolino are also set to be produced. This vehicle is expected to significantly boost Fiat’s global registration figures. The brand aspires to a prominent role within Stellantis, not just in Europe but also in crucial markets like Latin America and North Africa.

More detailed information and possibly the first images of this car may leak in the second half of 2024. The unveiling of the new Fiat Panda next July will clarify its design and introduce other features that will define this future flagship model in terms of size.