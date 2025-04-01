New Fiat Multipla: a video imagines a modern design for the future minivan

The Fiat Multipla could return to the Italian automaker’s lineup if a convincing project emerges, as confirmed by CEO Olivier Francois. However, its arrival is not imminent. If it ever does arrive, it will be after 2027. Despite this, speculation about a new generation of Fiat’s famous vehicle, which rarely left people indifferent due to its unusual appearance, continues to multiply on the web.

A new concept for a future hypothetical Fiat Multipla

Regarding a new Fiat Multipla, today we’re showing you a render by automotive designer and digital creator Theottle, who has imagined this anticipated but currently hypothetical model based on an MPV already on the market: the electric Zeekr Mix minivan. This is a model produced by Geely under their premium electric car brand. This model features a rear motor with a combined power of no less than 416 horsepower, plus Golden Zeekr LFP 76 kWh batteries or Qilin CATL NMC 102 kWh batteries.

This is undoubtedly an interesting and evocative concept, but in reality, there are no signs that a new Fiat Multipla will return soon. After an excellent 2024 for Stellantis‘ flagship brand, executives are focused on introducing the brand new compact SUV crossover Fiat Grande Panda, which will be followed by the new Fiat Giga Panda in 2025 and the Panda Fastback in 2026. In any case, it seems quite unlikely that if the vehicle does return, it could be so similar to a model from another group. Nevertheless, this video has the merit of showing us a Multipla with a modern and conventional style that would certainly not look out of place in today’s global car market.

We hypothesize, however, that in the case of a new Fiat Multipla, the Italian automaker would want to surprise much more with a model featuring a truly distinctive style with few similarities on the market. Of course, aesthetic references to the Grande Panda would not be missing, as it would be part of the same vehicle family.