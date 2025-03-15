Fiat Panda Fastback: what we know about the new SUV Coupe arriving in 2026

The Fiat Grande Panda has initiated a new family of vehicles that will arrive over the coming years. Deliveries of the Grande Panda will begin shortly, while the Giga Panda will be presented during 2025. Subsequently, in 2026, it will be time for the Panda Fastback. Additionally, the Multipla should join this vehicle family, debuting on the market in 2027 or 2028, featuring a particular interior layout just like the iconic previous model.

The Fiat Panda Fastback will become a global model, just like the Grande Panda. The Fastback is currently offered exclusively in the South American market. The new SUV coupe model will represent a major innovation for the brand, as it will also be sold in the European continent.

The Panda Fastback is expected to have a length of approximately 4.35 meters and be offered in both hybrid and electric versions. A mild hybrid version is anticipated with a 1.2-liter gasoline engine producing 100 HP, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The fully electric variant, meanwhile, should feature a 113 HP motor and a 44 kWh battery, providing a range of approximately 320 km in the WLTP cycle.

The new Panda Fastback will present design lines inspired by its “sister” Grande Panda, with a similar front end and a rear characterized by an inclined rear window and horizontal light clusters. Regarding the interior, it should follow the Grande Panda’s philosophy. The rectangular dashboard with rounded sides, inspired by the historic Lingotto track in Turin, will include two screens: a 10-inch one for the instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch one for the infotainment system.

Although the production facility is not yet known, it will likely be assigned to the Kenitra plant in Morocco for the European version and in Brazil for the model dedicated to South America. However, production should begin in spring 2026, immediately after the official presentation. As for prices, Fiat will aim for competitive rates for both hybrid and electric versions, strategically positioning itself against competitors such as the Toyota C-HR and Volkswagen ID.5.