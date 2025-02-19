Fiat Giga Panda, the latest clues about the true name of the brand’s future SUV

In recent months, the project of a new Fiat family model has fueled much speculation. Initially nicknamed Giga-Panda in industry rumors, the vehicle seemed destined to relaunch the brand in the segment of spacious and versatile cars. However, new official statements have overturned previous hypotheses, calling into question both the name and philosophy of the model.

Fiat Multipla: here’s when it could return to the market

Olivier François recently declared: “It will be neither Giga-Panda nor Multipla.” There seems to be no doubt at this point. Fiat’s CEO, in a recent interview with Spanish magazine El Español, clarified the ideas for everyone. The executive, categorically denying that the future Fiat model will be called Giga-Panda, explained that the name that had been circulating in the corridors for months will not correspond to reality.

“Fiat is a brand with a strong connection to its history and iconic models like Panda and 500, but we want to expand into new segments, especially in the C-segment of compact cars, with more spacious and accessible vehicles,” François stated.

The most intriguing revelation from the interview concerns the naming of the future model. Although internally it was called Giga-Panda, François revealed that the official name will be inspired by a large animal. The mystery, therefore, remains open. Fiat might want to convey an idea of solidity, space, and robustness, choosing a name that recalls the force of nature. The hypotheses are open, and the debate among enthusiasts and industry insiders is already heated.

Another key aspect that emerged from the interview is the conception of the new model, which could offer 5 or 7-seat configurations, making it a versatile option for families. However, Olivier François emphasized that this won’t be a simple revival of the historic Fiat Multipla. “The Multipla name is a true concept of modularity. It wouldn’t make sense to bring it back without real innovation,” the CEO explained, suggesting that the future model will adopt unprecedented solutions to maximize space, flexibility, and comfort.

According to François, Fiat is working on a new concept of habitability that could redefine the segment, with even more intelligent and functional interior management. “Only a model that truly embodies the spirit of innovation could deserve the Multipla name,” he added, suggesting that the project might still be evolving.