Fiat Grande Panda: South American version will feature both a new name and engine

Fiat Grande Panda will be a global car that won’t be sold only in Europe like the current model but will arrive exactly the same in other areas of the world such as South America, which remains a fundamental market for the main Italian car manufacturer. Regarding this market, as we have written previously, its arrival will not be immediate.

Fiat Grande Panda heads to South America as the New Argo and new engines

Here, Fiat Grande Panda will arrive in the second half of 2026. So there will still be time before seeing the model in those parts. Another thing we have known for some time is that in those countries the car will have a different name. If initially it was thought that the car could be called the new Fiat Uno, now it seems almost certain that its name will be the new Fiat Argo. Despite a different name, the car will be very similar to the European model aesthetically speaking. Let’s say that the two cars will be 95% the same.

However, there won’t be just a name change for Fiat Grande Panda in Brazil and other South American countries. What will also change is the combustion engine, which won’t be the 1.2-liter 100 HP PureTech Hybrid as for the European version, but will be the 1.0 L 125 HP GSE Hybrid engines, as well as the 1.0 L FireFly and 1.3 L GSE Turbo engines.

These powertrains are very popular in South America, being used for a large number of models not only from the Italian manufacturer but also from other brands that are part of the Stellantis group. So these will be the ones used for the new Fiat Argo. Obviously, there will be space, but perhaps only at a later time, also for the fully electric version. In that case, however, the motor should be the same.