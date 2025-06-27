New Fiat 500e: Stellantis’ CEO confirms 2030 debut

During a meeting with employees at the Mirafiori plant, Stellantis‘ new CEO Antonio Filosa officially announced two key milestones for Fiat’s future. Production of the new Fiat 500 hybrid will begin in November 2025, still at Mirafiori, while the debut of the new generation Fiat 500e is scheduled for 2030, with confirmation that this electric version will also be manufactured at the same plant.

New Fiat 500e: more range, reduced charging times and evolved design

2025 Fiat 500e in new Marine Layer Mist exterior.

“With the hybrid version we expect to quadruple volumes,” Filosa explained, emphasizing how the 500 continues to be central to the production hub’s relaunch plans. “Our project includes, among other initiatives, a key element for Mirafiori: the new generation 500 starting from 2030.”

The new 500e will be called upon to correct the criticalities that emerged with the current generation, which started well in terms of sales but was subsequently penalized by declining demand and technical limitations. Stellantis will intervene mainly on battery and powertrain to ensure greater range and significantly faster charging times. Styling updates are also planned, but these won’t alter the iconic identity of the model, which has always been a symbol of Fiat.

The goal will be to make the new 500e one of the most competitive electric cars on the market, both in terms of performance and economic accessibility. The new technologies should enable a significant quality leap.

Recently, Stellantis launched the 2025 Fiat 500e model in Canada with Tennis Ball color, among others, while the former Quebec premier “traded” his Ferrari for the small electric city car, a situation that sparked a lot of online comments.