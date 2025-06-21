Former Quebec Premier Pauline Marois “trades” Ferrari for Fiat 500e

Pauline Marois, former Premier of Quebec, has decided to switch from a roaring Ferrari to an electric Fiat 500e. Politics evolves, certainly, but who would have ever thought that the same would happen to Madame Marois, who, for those who don’t know, is considered an icon of luxury and elegance. The fiery red Maranello beast had been purchased shortly after her electoral defeat in 2014 and now, almost like an ironic counterpoint, here she is posing with a smile next to her new Fiat 500e, a compact urban car, fully electric and priced no higher than an optional accessory of a Prancing Horse supercar.

Clearly this choice is not dictated by reasons of discretion or savings (or rather, not only). During her mandate, Marois had repeatedly promoted policies in favor of transport electrification, a commitment that, with this move, she seems to have decided to bring to a personal level. The bright red color of the city car almost seems like a nostalgic tribute to the past, but the substance has changed: farewell to the engine’s roar, welcome to the whistle.

The reactions, needless to say, were not long in coming. On the internet, the news exploded among ironic comments and more serious considerations. “Maybe she thinks Fiat still owns Ferrari,” joked one user, while others highlighted the contrast between the sophisticated image of the former Premier and her choice of a much more sober car. Some saw it as an attempt to reinvent herself and others, more cynically, interpreted it as a strategy to return to the spotlight.

We should note that in recent days Stellantis has launched the 2025 Fiat 500e in Canada with new bright colors, including the “Tennis Ball” color.