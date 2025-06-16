2025 Fiat 500e makes Canadian debut with bright ‘Tennis ball’ finish

Fiat Canada has decided to refresh its electric city car with a touch of boldness. The Fiat 500e returns in 2025 with new vibrant colors, aesthetic updates, and a richer technology package, in an attempt to win over the Canadian public looking for a compact electric vehicle capable of standing out. At the center of this evolution is the new “Tennis Ball” paint, a fluorescent shade that recalls the bright yellow of tennis balls and promises to attract attention everywhere.

Fiat launches a 500e with more color and more character in Canada

Alongside this finish, new proposals like Ocean Mist and Marine Layer Mist also stand out, part of Fiat’s strategy to focus on expressive and identity-driven design. But beyond the colors, what makes the 500e particularly competitive is its positioning. The city car remains the electric car with the lowest list price in Canada, starting from 42,290 Canadian dollars, taxes included, equivalent to about 30,950 US dollars at current exchange rates. A value that consolidates its image as an accessible EV, without sacrificing style and substance.

The 500e is compact, light, and agile, weighing less than 3,000 pounds (1,400 kg), maintaining the record as the lightest passenger electric vehicle on the market. Powered by a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery, it offers a declared range of up to 141 miles (227 km). Full charging via a Level 2 charger (11 kW) takes about four and a half hours, while fast charging support allows reaching 80% in just 35 minutes, or gaining 31 miles (50 km) in just five minutes.

The 2025 range includes different configurations designed for different styles and tastes. The (RED) trim stands out for its charitable vocation and bright red dashboard, while La Prima offers a more refined touch with light eco-leather and chrome details. For those seeking something exclusive, there’s also a version created in collaboration with Giorgio Armani, with unique paints, premium finishes, and pure Italian-style aesthetics.

All versions of the new 500e share remarkable standard technology equipment. The Uconnect 5 multimedia system is based on a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, flanked by a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and a distinctive sound signature are not missing: “The Sound of 500”, an original melody composed by Flavio Ibba and Marco Gualdi, which accompanies vehicle startup with an all-Italian touch.

Under the floor hides a 117-horsepower motor with 162 lb-ft of torque, enough to cover 0-30 mph (0-48 km/h) in less than three seconds and 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) in about 8.5 seconds. Performance perfectly calibrated for the urban environment, but with sufficient spirit to have fun behind the wheel. Safety is guaranteed by seven airbags and advanced systems like Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Drowsy Driver Detection. In the future, a package with Level 2 assisted driving will also be available, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and 360° parking view. Stellantis hopes to ignite interest with these innovations, as sales have not reached hoped-for expectations so far.