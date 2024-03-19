New Dodge Durango 2026: early renders show what its design could look like

The Dodge online platform offers the opportunity for enthusiasts to pick up the ‘vintage’ L-bodied Challenger coupe starting at $32,800, or opt for the Charger sedan beginning at $35,325. Additionally, there’s the option for the mid-size, three-row crossover SUV, the WD Durango, which draws its lineage from the Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2, with prices starting at $41,670.

These models are affectionately termed ‘old’ due to their lineage; the third-generation Challenger launched in 2008, the seventh version of the Charger made its debut in 2011, and the Durango found its place among them in 2010. As these models aged, Dodge decided to phase out the Challenger quietly, granting it a place among the revered ‘Last Call’ special editions, which includes the formidable 1,025-hp Demon 170.

Will the New Dodge Durango 2026 share some elements and design with the Charger?

The Charger, on the other hand, has been rejuvenated with its eighth-generation debut in the 2024 model year, appearing as the Daytona EV with R/T and Scat Pack variants, boasting up to 670 hp. Following this, from 2025 onwards, Dodge plans to introduce and market the Sixpack models, featuring the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engine, delivering up to 500 hp in both the four-door sedan and the classic two-door fastback coupe configurations.

The Durango, in its final iterations as a Hemi V8 marvel, is also being honored with ‘Last Call’ special editions, the first being the SRT 392 AlcHEMI. It is anticipated that a version featuring the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine will follow before the model transitions to its next phase.

The anticipation around the next generation of the mid-size Dodge Durango family crossover is quite palpable, not just in the automotive industry but also in the realm of rumors and digital car content creation. The latter is particularly enthusiastic, regardless of whether the next Durango is powered by electricity, internal combustion, or a hybrid of both, aspiring to capture its essence as if it were already in production.

However, Dodge’s current focus on the Charger Daytona and Sixpack models means that the development of the next-generation Durango hasn’t yet begun. No spy shots, patent leaks, or official teasers have been spotted. Despite this, Dodge continues to promote the 2024 SRT Hellcat model, which starts at $95,995, on social media. Meanwhile, the world of digital car rendering is abuzz with visions of the next-gen Durango.

Vince Burlapp, known as vburlapp on social media, is a notable figure in this digital artistic community. He specializes in envisioning the future of automotive design across various brands and has already presented a 2026 Dodge Durango EV concept that incorporates design elements from the Charger Daytona. We will find out in the coming months whether these renders have anticipated the final design of the model or will ultimately be totally different.