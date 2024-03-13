Dodge Demon 170 vs Tesla Model S Plaid: who wins the drag race?

In a recent showdown, Brooks of the DragTimes YouTube channel pitted his Tesla Model S Plaid against a Dodge Demon 170 to see if the Challenger’s swan song had the chops to dethrone the reigning electric vehicle monarch. It fell short. Yet, a new Demon 170 owner has demonstrated that with the right technique at launch, this muscle car can indeed outpace the Model S Plaid.

Herman Young, known as Demonology on YouTube, became the proud owner of a blue Demon 170 in late January. He wasted no time taking his new beast to the drag strip for multiple runs, showcasing that mastering the Dodge’s launch requires finesse, unlike the Tesla’s more straightforward acceleration.

Dodge Demon 170 vs Tesla Model S Plaid: who will win the drag race?

During his latest visit to the Texas Motorplex, Demonology went head-to-head with a black Model S Plaid, experimenting with various settings and launch methods across the races. The initial race saw him opting for a footbrake launch, catapulting off the line, wheels lifting, and swiftly outpacing the Tesla. For the subsequent races, he engaged the trans brake function and tweaked the horsepower and torque settings to minimize wheelspin for a cleaner start.

The culmination of his efforts was a record-setting run of 9.185 seconds at a speed of 146.14 mph (235 km/h). Although this time doesn’t quite reach the 8.91 seconds Dodge advertises for the Demon 170, it significantly surpasses the 9.7-second mark the car achieved in the DragTimes footage. Moreover, it outperformed the Model S Plaid from the same video, which completed the quarter mile in 9.387 seconds at 146.81 mph (236 km/h).

As Dodge navigates the future of performance vehicles, the 2024 Charger has emerged, featuring both coupe and sedan models and introducing the SRT Banshee as a potential successor to the Demon 170. However, with environmental considerations pushing automotive innovation, Dodge’s future offerings include the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, powered by a 400-volt dual-motor setup delivering 670 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), and the forthcoming Charger SIXPACK, boasting a 3.0L twin-turbo I6 engine in two variants of 420 and 550 horsepower, both with all-wheel drive and likely paired with the ZF 8HP automatic transmission.

In a surprising turn, the all-new all-electric Daytona model has revealed a significant increase in curb weight, tipping the scales at 5,838 pounds (2,648 kilograms), significantly surpassing the heaviest Challenger models, thus marking a new era in Dodge’s storied lineage of performance vehicles.