New Dodge Charger to feature 550 HP Hurricane inline-six gas engine in 2025

The gasoline-fueled Dodge Charger remains in production, defying the end of its era. Although the V-8 engines are no longer available, Dodge has announced that the Charger will continue to be manufactured with a combustion engine, in addition to two newly unveiled electric models.

The new Dodge Charger with a heat engine will arrive in 2025

Dominating the lineup of combustion engines, the Dodge Charger Sixpack H.O. makes a bold statement. This vehicle is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder engine from Stellantis, boasting an impressive 550 horsepower. Another variant, the Sixpack S.O., is available with a power output of 420 horsepower.

Dodge’s introduction of the Hurricane engine-powered Charger Sixpack versions provides the “Brotherhood of Muscle” with a gasoline-fueled option that outperforms the previous 5.7 and 6.4-liter HEMI engines in both horsepower and torque, as stated by CEO Tim Kuniskis.

By the end of their production, the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V-8 engines in the Charger produced 370 hp and 485 hp, respectively.

Similar to the electric models, the updated gasoline-powered Charger models will feature all-wheel drive as a standard option. The vehicle will also include drive modes that can direct all of the power to the rear wheels. It will be built on the company’s STLA Large platform, enhancing its structural rigidity by 20 percent compared to its predecessor.

As Dodge shifts its focus towards the launch of the electric Charger Daytona, detailed information on the gasoline models’ specifications, performance figures, or pricing remains sparse. However, it has been confirmed that the new generation will exclusively feature an eight-speed automatic transmission, maintaining continuity with the previous generation.

Dodge has announced that all versions of the Charger will be assembled at the company’s Windsor, Ontario production facility. The electric models are scheduled to begin production in mid-2024, with the gasoline-powered models slated to start in the first quarter of 2025.