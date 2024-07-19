New Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack boasting 670 HP spotted in the wild

A video that appeared on Instagram shows for the first time what seems to be a production Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack driving on the road. The vehicle, which boasts 670 horsepower, was captured in motion, displaying polished alloy wheels and what appears to be a Scat Pack badge on the front fender. If confirmed, this sighting would represent the first time a production example of this model has been immortalized in public.

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack spotted on the road for the first time

The next generation of the Dodge Charger Daytona in the Scat Pack variant will stand out for its impressive performance. The powertrain will deliver 670 horsepower (equivalent to 499 kW) and 849 Nm of torque. Thanks to all-wheel drive, the car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. As for the aesthetic aspect, the muscle car’s silhouette seems to maintain a strong resemblance to the previously presented concept models.

Rumors are circulating that Dodge might launch a more accessible variant of the Charger in the future, equipped with a 300 HP (223 kW) internal combustion engine and rear-wheel drive. If this rumor proves to be true, it’s likely that such a version would be very successful among muscle car enthusiasts, especially those still skeptical about adopting a fully electric Dodge model.

The Dodge Charger Daytona is the first vehicle from the Stellantis group to use the STLA Large platform. This architecture will not remain exclusive to the Charger, but will also be adopted in Europe for future generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio, expected in 2025, and the new Giulia, expected in 2026. These will be the first European Stellantis models to benefit from this innovative platform.

However, it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the official debut of the new Dodge Charger Daytona, as the automaker has postponed the first deliveries of the model by 90 days. The reason would be related to electrical problems encountered during the latest tests.