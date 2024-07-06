2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: set to be an EV with an impressive battery

Alfa Romeo‘s journey towards innovation continues with the launch of the new Stelvio planned for next year. The Italian brand’s commitment to achieving excellence in the automotive sector remains unwavering. The new model will arrive after recent successes represented by the Tonale and the new Junior. For the Biscione, it’s time to revolutionize the range, especially when it comes to electric vehicles. The second generation of the Stelvio, succeeding the gasoline model still on the market, offers a complete redesign. It will maintain the sporty character typical of Alfa Romeo, as well as of the Stelvio itself, an SUV with a performance vocation.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be exclusively electric and offer high range

The 2025 version introduces more familiar design elements, harking back to Alfa Romeo’s tradition. Particular attention has been paid to the new front grille, which incorporates the brand’s distinctive Shield, along with a “look” characterized by slimmer and more modern headlights.

The aesthetic updates will also bring an increase in the vehicle’s dimensions, without altering the Stelvio’s height and overall volume. The interior of the new Stelvio is still unknown, as there have been no official previews, but it’s expected that Alfa Romeo will continue to follow the path of minimalism and elegance, without overly conspicuous digital screens. The traditional dashboard layout will likely remain very similar.

One of the most significant features of the 2025 Stelvio will be its fully electric propulsion. The SUV will be available in various engine configurations, from 240 to 1,000 HP, the latter in the Quadrifoglio version, traditionally the most powerful for Alfa Romeo. These engines will be supported by lithium-ion batteries with capacities between 85 and 118 kWh, offering a range of up to 800 kilometers on a single charge. Charging is expected to be completed in less than thirty minutes.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will continue to be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy, with a debut scheduled for the end of the first half of 2025 and commercialization in the second half of the same year. Although the focus is on the electric model, the introduction of combustion versions is not entirely ruled out, thanks mainly to the flexibility of the STLA Large platform on which the new Stelvio is based.