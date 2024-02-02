Peugeot 5008 2025: the official debut is set for March

The next generation of the Peugeot 5008 marks a significant step in the French brand’s electrification journey. Revealed during the Peugeot E-Lion Day 2024, the new 5008 emerges as a clear statement of the manufacturer’s futuristic ambitions, strategically positioning itself in the seven-seater SUV segment.

Built on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, the 2025 Peugeot 5008 will share numerous technical elements with another model from the automaker, the 3008. This platform allows for remarkable versatility in terms of propulsion, offering both hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

Peugeot 5008 2025: the new generation to be unveiled in March

The current 3008 Hybrid comes with a 1.2-liter petrol engine paired with a 21 HP electric motor, producing a combined power of 136 HP. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. As for the 100% electric e-3008, it is available in two versions: one with a single 210 HP front motor with 340 Nm, and the other with dual motors and all-wheel drive, boosting the power to 320 HP.

The batteries used are 73 kWh and 98 kWh, offering a range of 525 km and 700 km respectively, depending on the powertrain configuration. These specifications provide an indicator of the potential performance and range of the new Peugeot e-5008 2025, although a slight reduction in acceleration and range can be expected due to its larger size.

Regarding the interior, the new generation of the Peugeot 5008 is expected to incorporate the latest version of the Peugeot i-Cockpit, already introduced in the new 3008. This includes, in the top-of-the-range trims, a 21-inch curved touch display that serves as both an instrument panel and a screen for the infotainment system.

Aesthetically, the next 5008 generation will maintain a conventional silhouette, emphasizing its greater focus on practicality and thus differentiating it from the Fastback design of the 3008. However, the launch of the new 5008 is expected by the end of 2024, with its unveiling scheduled for March. The prices are estimated at around 40,000 euros for the hybrid version and 50,000 euros for the full electric version.