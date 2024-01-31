New Opel Grandland: electric SUV prototype spotted

The new Opel Grandland is one of the two new models that Opel will unveil in 2024, along with the new Opel Frontera, which, as we have recently hinted, will replace the Opel Crossland. Regarding the Opel Grandland, today we present a spy video showing the camouflaged prototype of the model in the final stages of testing before its debut. This video was created and published by CarSpyMedia, which we share below. It appears that the prototype in question was spotted on the streets in Germany.

A video reveals the prototype of the new Opel Grandland, set to debut in 2024

The new Opel Grandland remains heavily camouflaged, limiting the ability to observe any aesthetic changes. However, updates are expected, particularly in the design of the front and rear. This model will be built on the STLA Medium platform by Stellantis, the same used by the new Peugeot 3008, which debuted in its zero-emission version at the end of last year. The future Grandland will be introduced in a fully electric variant for the first time, but other electrified powertrains, including plug-in hybrids, are also expected to be available. The vehicle is speculated to have a very high range, estimated at around 700 kilometers, in line with the expectations for the long-range version of the brand’s electric SUV.

As for the exact debut date, there is no definite news yet, though many speculate it might be by the summer since production is expected to start in the second half of 2024. We will therefore see what other news emerges in the coming weeks.