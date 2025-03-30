New Alfa Romeo Tonale: what will change with the future generation

An SUV capable of appealing to a wide and diverse audience, combining style, performance, technology and sustainability. Great things are expected for the new generation Tonale, which is expected to debut with many new features compared to the current model

Alfa Romeo Tonale new generation

The Alfa Romeo Tonale, an SUV that marked the brand’s return to the C-SUV segment, is preparing for a significant evolution. By the end of the decade, a new generation is expected that promises to redefine standards in terms of design, engines and performance.

The current generation Tonale, while representing an important step for Alfa Romeo, may give way to a completely revamped model. Rumors suggest that the automaker is working on an SUV that will impress with its innovative design, retaining Alfa Romeo’s unmistakable style but with a modern, bold twist.

The future Tonale could also mark a turning point on the powertrain front. There are rumors of next-generation hybrid powertrains, capable of combining efficiency and high performance, and the introduction of all-electric versions, in line with the transition of the automotive sector, is not ruled out. Performance will be a key element, with the goal of delivering an exciting and engaging driving experience worthy of Alfa Romeo’s sporty DNA.

The cabin of the new Tonale will be a concentration of technology and connectivity, with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, 5G connectivity, and a wide range of driver assistance systems (ADAS) to ensure safety and comfort.

Alfa Romeo Tonale new generation expected between 2028 and 2029

So, the future of the Alfa Romeo Tonale looks set to be full of innovations, with an expectation of between 2028 and 2029. Anticipations, based on renderings by automotive designer Alessandro Masera, unveil a thoroughly revamped SUV, starting with the STLA Medium platform, which promises to raise standards of performance and efficiency.

Engine range

The engine range will undergo a radical transformation, with a marked emphasis on electrification. Fully electric versions will flank the thermal engines, which will still retain a role, albeit a marginal one, in the offering. This transition reflects Alfa Romeo’s commitment to sustainable mobility without sacrificing driving pleasure.

The design of the new Tonale will align with the brand’s styling evolution, drawing inspiration from the recent Alfa Romeo Junior and the future Stelvio and Giulia. The goal is to create a consistent visual identity that expresses sportiness and elegance.

The long-awaited Quadrifoglio version, absent from the current generation, will make its debut in an electric version. This variant will represent the pinnacle of performance, combining Alfa Romeo’s sporty soul with the innovation of electric propulsion.

Design features that will be revived include the center plaque, slim headlights, closed front shield, new Biscione logo, sloping roof, and V-shaped light signature at the rear. It is not yet certain where the new model will be made, as new models based on the STLA Small platform are planned in Pomigliano, but it is almost certain that Italy will remain the production location. However, more details could be revealed by the end of the year.