Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: heat engine surprises and Hurricane from Dodge

The anticipation for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia is getting higher and higher. Details of the cars are becoming more and more precise, so much so that we can confirm that the Biscione brand is preparing a revolution. The latest rumors reveal a picture full of surprises, with an engine range with more choices than expected and a design that promises not to go unnoticed.

Stelvio and Giulia on the way

The time for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia is approaching, and of course rumors are running rampant. It should be mentioned that both will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy on the STLA Large platform. The first to hit the market will be the new Stelvio in 2025 while the second will be the new Giulia. About the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia initially it seemed that the two cars would come having only electric motors. Lately, however, the speculation of at least one heat engine seems to have been growing more and more.

In the last few hours an article from the Quattroruote website italian magazine has been causing a lot of talk, which in discussing the new Stelvio seems to have confirmed that the car will not have only one hybrid version but that on the contrary there will be several options including most likely one with the 3.0-liter Hurricane engines, both already known in the new Dodge Charger Daytona. In short, if this rumor is confirmed it would be quite a change from what was rumored until a few months ago.

As we know, the electric car sector is not exactly progressing as fast as many expected. This, then, may be the reason why the manufacturer Alfa Romeo may have been thinking of enriching the range of its new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. It is from this, then, that the hybrid versions arise to satisfy the many requests coming in from all over the world. For the rest, Quattroruote confirmed the presence of a sedan version with more than 1,000 km of autonomy and the top of the range that will be the italian magazine with about a thousand horsepower and autonomy of more than 800 km, definitely noteworthy cars.

Design of Alfa Romeo’s two new cars

The styling of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia should resemble in several respects what we have already seen with the Junior. However, this is especially true for the front and rear. Finally, it should be mentioned that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will be the first cars from the Biscione carmaker to implement the innovative STLA Brain architecture, which is a sophisticated advanced system that will be integrated with Amazon’s cloud.

This integration will give the possibility to offer a completely revamped user interface, with decidedly very smart features and a user experience in the car that until now we have probably never seen in any car. Interaction will be made more fluid with the vehicle, personalized and technologically advanced. This is certainly one of the most valuable and important steps we are about to see in the modern car world.